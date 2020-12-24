Early Breakfast Christmas Lunch Special

Guest: Matome Taueatsoala | Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety



The situation Beitbridge border post into Zimbabwe is a disater with traffic backed up all the way to Musina, about 14 kilometres. Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi says truck drivers are to blame for the current congestion at the border post as most of them do not have the documentation required to cross the border.

Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, Matome Taueatsoala, speaks on whether or not their department will intervene to help manage the situation.

arrow_forward