Property: Accessible big city living with micro-apartments James Finnie | Owner at James Finnie Consulting Architec

Guest ;James Finnie | Owner at James Finnie
Consulting Architect
Micro-apartments are typically situated in central nodes where public
transport, employment and education is easily accessible. Their popularity has been driven
by the affordability factor, lower running costs, and eco-friendly elements,
allowing millennials and first-time buyers to enter the property market.
James Finnie is the owner of James Finnie Consulting Architect
Remy Cointreau Education Manger for Middle East and Africa and Kocktail Kween
Early Breakfast Festive Drinks - You
cant go wrong with cocktails
Guest: Somizi Mhlongo
It was the day before Christmas and the last installment of the Early Breakfast Christmas Special. None other than celebrity chef, Somizi Mhlongo, delights us with some recipes from his new cookbook, Dinner at Somizi's.
This Christmas does not have to be overshadowed by a pandemic, our dinner tables might be smaller as we practice social distancing. Not sure what to cook up this Christmas? Draw your loved ones closer with these amazing dishes.
Guest: Matome Taueatsoala | Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety
The situation Beitbridge border post into Zimbabwe is a disater with traffic backed up all the way to Musina, about 14 kilometres. Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi says truck drivers are to blame for the current congestion at the border post as most of them do not have the documentation required to cross the border.
Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, Matome Taueatsoala, speaks on whether or not their department will intervene to help manage the situation.
Guest: Hayley Daries | Registered Dietitian
Tis the season for overindulgence. Let’s be honest, for most of us sometimes our eyes are bigger than our stomachs and you end up eating more than your body can handle at one time. While overeating on the occasional meal is fine, as little as 24 hours of overeating does seem to have a less than desirable effect.
Registered Dietitian, Hayley Daries, speaks about some of health concerns when overeating.
