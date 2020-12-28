Property: Accessible big city living with micro-apartments

Guest ;James Finnie | Owner at James Finnie
Consulting Architect
Micro-apartments are typically situated in central nodes where public transport,
employment and education is easily accessible. Their popularity has been driven by the affordability
factor, lower running costs, and eco-friendly elements, allowing millennials and first-time buyers to
enter the property market.
Maurice Smithers | Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA has noted the call by the
National Liquor Trader's Council for government not to impose a new ban on alcohol.
While agreeing that a full ban is not the best response to the crisis - instead it is calling for
new measures to reduce the excessive use of alcohol.
SAAPA director Maurice Smithers speaks to Africa Melane on the recommendations it is
making.
Pilato Bulala
Artist at Ribola Art Route in Limpopo .
The Ribola Art Route, near Elim, Limpopo, personifies this African spirit – a
melting pot of Tsonga, Venda and Shangaan cultures. There you can visit any one of
it's artists, like Pilato Bulala a young inventor-artist who finds a unique and quirky use for
the things we throw away. Visit Limpopo, make a road-trip out of it and learn how to make
art from scrap or how to coax a story from the wood.
Caitlin Hill,
Remy Cointreau Education Manager for Middle East and Africa and Kocktail kween
Somizi Mhlongo
It was the day before Christmas and the last installment of the Early Breakfast Christmas Special. None other than celebrity chef, Somizi Mhlongo, delights us with some recipes from his new cookbook, Dinner at Somizi's.
This Christmas does not have to be overshadowed by a pandemic, our dinner tables might be smaller as we practice social distancing. Not sure what to cook up this Christmas? Draw your loved ones closer with these amazing dishes.
Matome Taueatsoala | Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety
The situation Beitbridge border post into Zimbabwe is a disater with traffic backed up all the way to Musina, about 14 kilometres. Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi says truck drivers are to blame for the current congestion at the border post as most of them do not have the documentation required to cross the border.
Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, Matome Taueatsoala, speaks on whether or not their department will intervene to help manage the situation.
Hayley Daries | Registered Dietitian
Tis the season for overindulgence. Let’s be honest, for most of us sometimes our eyes are bigger than our stomachs and you end up eating more than your body can handle at one time. While overeating on the occasional meal is fine, as little as 24 hours of overeating does seem to have a less than desirable effect.
Registered Dietitian, Hayley Daries, speaks about some of health concerns when overeating.
Karen Dudley | Chef and Author of the Cookbooks, Another Week in the Kitchen and Set a Table
Thokozile Tyilekile | WC Provincial Secretary at Democratic Nursing Organization of SA- DENOSA
Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author