Early Breakfast Festive Drinks - You cant go wrong with cocktails

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
A look at last nights speech
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 10:08
Debt in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 10:33
5 top trends around health and wellbeing for a New, happy, and healthy Year. Know it. Own it. Live it
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Saving a Stranger's Life - The Diary of an Emergency Room Doctor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Looking back 2020 - what we have learnt and mainly looking forward 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
Masks and gatherings? Why don't South Africans listen. Because we've failed each others trust.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:37
Zuma heads to constitutional court to prevent testifying at Zondo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 12:40
Coronatimes: Reviving humanity: Africa's lessons for post-Covid education
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Takako Mino - lecturer in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Ashesi University
Today at 15:40
Uganda elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Culton Scovia Nakamya
Today at 17:45
Last day of first Test SA vs Sri Lanka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Booze ban likely to fuel resentment among drinking population - Sapra Under 'adjusted' Level 3 restrictions announced on Monday, alcohol sales from retail outlets and onsite consumption are banned. 29 December 2020 8:07 AM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday 28 December 2020 at 8pm about the latest measures to curb the Covid-19... 28 December 2020 5:48 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt' News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap. 24 December 2020 9:22 AM
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat. 22 December 2020 9:48 AM
WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK? Considering how useful WhatsApp is, a lot of older phones are about to become useless. Brendon Petersen has a hack that may help. 29 December 2020 8:47 AM
Calls for central rollout plan after Discovery sets aside cash for Covid vaccine Discovery Health has allocated funding for its members to get the Covid-19 vaccine, while a local rights group is demanding a plan... 28 December 2020 2:22 PM
[WATCH] Covid-19 breach at CT bar: 'People are jolling up a storm in Camps Bay' A Cape Town resident has posted a video online showing "a big fat jol" at the Beach House in Camps Bay on Sunday night. 28 December 2020 12:52 PM
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January? Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA). 28 December 2020 1:43 PM
V&A Waterfront pulls the plug on NYE fireworks display, opting for beam of light For 30 years the V&A Waterfront has ushered in the new year with extravagant fireworks, but this year the display will not take pl... 28 December 2020 9:53 AM
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers. 24 December 2020 10:10 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront's new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January? Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA). 28 December 2020 1:43 PM
Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD). 28 December 2020 9:05 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Early Breakfast Festive Drinks - You cant go wrong with cocktails

Early Breakfast Festive Drinks - You cant go wrong with cocktails

28 December 2020 6:32 AM

Guest :Caitlin Hill,

Remy Cointreau Education Manager for  Middle East and Africa and Kocktail kween


Not a full ban, SAAPA suggests other measures to curb excessive alcohol use

29 December 2020 6:38 AM

Guest :Maurice Smithers | Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA has noted the call by the

National Liquor Trader's Council for government not to impose a new ban on alcohol.

While agreeing that a full ban is not the best response to the crisis - instead it is calling for

new measures to reduce the excessive use of alcohol.

SAAPA director Maurice Smithers speaks to Africa Melane on the recommendations it is

making.

Travel and Tourism: Ribola Art Route, Limpopo

29 December 2020 6:23 AM

Guest  Pilato Bulala 

Artist at Ribola Art Route in Limpopo .

The Ribola Art Route, near Elim, Limpopo, personifies this African spirit – a

melting pot of Tsonga, Venda and Shangaan cultures. There you can visit any one of

it's artists, like Pilato Bulala a young inventor-artist who finds a unique and quirky use for

the things we throw away. Visit Limpopo, make a road-trip out of it and learn how to make

art from scrap or how to coax a story from the wood.

Property: Accessible big city living with micro-apartments

28 December 2020 6:20 AM

Guest ;James Finnie | Owner at James Finnie
Consulting Architect

Micro-apartments are typically situated in central nodes where public transport,
employment and education is easily accessible. Their popularity has been driven by the affordability
factor, lower running costs, and eco-friendly elements, allowing  millennials and first-time buyers to
enter the property market.

 

 



24 December 2020 6:31 AM

Guest: Somizi Mhlongo

 

It was the day before Christmas and the last installment of  the Early Breakfast Christmas Special. None other than celebrity chef, Somizi Mhlongo, delights us with some recipes from his new cookbook, Dinner at Somizi's.  
This Christmas does not have to be overshadowed by a pandemic, our dinner tables might be smaller as we practice social distancing. Not sure what to cook up this Christmas? Draw your loved ones closer with these amazing dishes.

Will the Limpopo Dept of Transport intervene at the Beitbrige Border post?

24 December 2020 5:47 AM

Guest: Matome Taueatsoala | Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and              Community Safety

The situation Beitbridge border post into Zimbabwe is a disater with traffic backed up all the way to Musina, about 14 kilometres. Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi says truck drivers are to blame for the current congestion at the border post as most of them do not have the documentation required to cross the border. 
Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, Matome Taueatsoala, speaks on whether or not their department will intervene to help manage the situation. 

Health: Before you indulge, here are some dangers of overeating

24 December 2020 5:12 AM

Guest: Hayley  Daries | Registered Dietitian

Tis the season for overindulgence. Let’s be honest, for most of us sometimes our eyes are bigger than our stomachs and you end up eating more than your body can handle at one time. While overeating on the occasional meal is fine, as little as 24 hours of overeating does seem to have a less than desirable effect. 
 
Registered Dietitian, Hayley Daries, speaks about some of health concerns when overeating. 

Early Breakfast Christmas Lunch Special

23 December 2020 7:58 AM

Guest: Karen Dudley | Chef and Author of the Cookbooks, Another Week in the Kitchen                  and Set a Table

Frontline staff is of grave concern in the Western Cape

23 December 2020 7:51 AM

Guest:  Thokozile Tyilekile | WC Provincial Secretary at Democratic Nursing Organization                  of SA- DENOSA

Finance: Family Money discussions over the holidays

23 December 2020 7:40 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author 

Booze ban likely to fuel resentment among drinking population - Sapra

Local

WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK?

Business Lifestyle

Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules

Local Politics

Masiphumelele residents to wait a few more weeks for temporary units

29 December 2020 8:43 AM

AfriForum calls for justice after PE farmworkers 'assaulted' by farmer

29 December 2020 8:00 AM

336 new COVID-19 deaths take SA’s toll to 27,071

29 December 2020 7:18 AM

