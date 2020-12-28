Early Breakfast Festive Drinks - You cant go wrong with cocktails

Guest: Somizi Mhlongo







It was the day before Christmas and the last installment of the Early Breakfast Christmas Special. None other than celebrity chef, Somizi Mhlongo, delights us with some recipes from his new cookbook, Dinner at Somizi's.

This Christmas does not have to be overshadowed by a pandemic, our dinner tables might be smaller as we practice social distancing. Not sure what to cook up this Christmas? Draw your loved ones closer with these amazing dishes.

