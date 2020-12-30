Does the moratorium on evictions stand under lockdown level 3?

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:20
ConCourt to hear application to force Zuma to testify before Zondo Commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 07:38
Tailored messaging is key in curbing the spread of Covid-19 and misinformation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oliver Meth
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderly
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
WC Covid update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 08:21
Ethics surrounding Covid-19 vaccines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton van Niekerk - Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:40
Blomdraers: two part documentary on the Adderly flower sellers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rian van Heerden
Today at 09:33
Debt in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
Frank Solomon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Solomon
Today at 10:45
5 top trends around health and wellbeing for a New, happy, and healthy Year. Know it. Own it. Live it
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Arno Carstens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Arno Carstens - Rock Star, Local Musician at ...
Today at 12:15
Fikile
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Book review: Predator politics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rehana Rossouw
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Daniel Mpilo Richards
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Daniel Mpilo Richards
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:34
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:40
Brexit comes into force soon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:45
Best books of 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Batya Bricker
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur Liam Tomlin 'devastated' by new restrictions Restaurateur Liam Tomlin says he was shocked by the announcement of harsher Level 3 regulations after barely making it through the... 29 December 2020 5:00 PM
G'ment urged to 'name and shame' venues that flout Covid-19 regs Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy speaks to Kokesto Sachane about the impact Level 3 will have on the local tourism industry. 29 December 2020 4:58 PM
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am tomorrow morning. 29 December 2020 3:39 PM
View all Local
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
View all Politics
Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay "There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now. 29 December 2020 12:03 PM
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world "We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson. 29 December 2020 10:18 AM
Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA The Automobile Association (AA) predicts that fuel prices are set for hefty rises at the end of December 2020. 29 December 2020 9:56 AM
View all Business
Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits' Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex 29 December 2020 2:33 PM
WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK? Considering how useful WhatsApp is, a lot of older phones are about to become useless. Brendon Petersen has a hack that may help. 29 December 2020 8:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January? Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA). 28 December 2020 1:43 PM
Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD). 28 December 2020 9:05 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Does the moratorium on evictions stand under lockdown level 3?

Does the moratorium on evictions stand under lockdown level 3?

30 December 2020 6:30 AM

Guest : Nic Barnaschone | Director at Barnaschone
Attorneys

 

Under the adjusted lockdown level 3 the moratorium on evictions will be re-
instituted. Evictions of tenants by landlords during the adjust lockdown level, which  will end on the
15th January, is prohibited. However landlords may approach the Rental Housing Tribunal with their
grievances. 
Nic Barnaschone, director of Barnaschone Attorneys, speaks to Africa Melane on the grounds for
evictions and legal recourse tenants may follow in this unfortunate situation.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Impact of adjusted level 3 lockdown on business and UIF/TERS roll out for affected sectors

30 December 2020 6:23 AM

Guest : Solly Fourie | Head of Department at Western
Cape Department: Economic Development and
Tourism

The Western Provincial government wants to assure the business community it
is continuing the fight for the UIF/TERS benefit to be rolled out to all affected sectors. 
Solly Fourie, Head of the department of Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape
speaks to Africa Melane on this and how the provincial government plans to mitigate the negative
impact adjusted level 3 lockdown may have on business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Effective financial goal setting

30 December 2020 6:11 AM

Guest : Wouter Fourie | Director at Ascor Independent Wealth Manage

 

This year may not have been the year you planned for -- giving many of

us cause to not make any new years resolutions this time round. However when it comes

to your finances, effective financial goal setting is based on really simple concepts that

underpins time-based investing and time is still of the essence.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Not a full ban, SAAPA suggests other measures to curb excessive alcohol use

29 December 2020 6:38 AM

Guest :Maurice Smithers | Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA has noted the call by the

National Liquor Trader's Council for government not to impose a new ban on alcohol.

While agreeing that a full ban is not the best response to the crisis - instead it is calling for

new measures to reduce the excessive use of alcohol.

SAAPA director Maurice Smithers speaks to Africa Melane on the recommendations it is

making.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: Ribola Art Route, Limpopo

29 December 2020 6:23 AM

Guest  Pilato Bulala 

Artist at Ribola Art Route in Limpopo .

The Ribola Art Route, near Elim, Limpopo, personifies this African spirit – a

melting pot of Tsonga, Venda and Shangaan cultures. There you can visit any one of

it's artists, like Pilato Bulala a young inventor-artist who finds a unique and quirky use for

the things we throw away. Visit Limpopo, make a road-trip out of it and learn how to make

art from scrap or how to coax a story from the wood.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Early Breakfast Festive Drinks - You cant go wrong with cocktails

28 December 2020 6:32 AM

Guest :Caitlin Hill,

Remy Cointreau Education Manager for  Middle East and Africa and Kocktail kween

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Accessible big city living with micro-apartments

28 December 2020 6:20 AM

Guest ;James Finnie | Owner at James Finnie
Consulting Architect

Micro-apartments are typically situated in central nodes where public transport,
employment and education is easily accessible. Their popularity has been driven by the affordability
factor, lower running costs, and eco-friendly elements, allowing  millennials and first-time buyers to
enter the property market.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Early Breakfast Christmas Lunch Special

24 December 2020 6:31 AM

Guest: Somizi Mhlongo

 

It was the day before Christmas and the last installment of  the Early Breakfast Christmas Special. None other than celebrity chef, Somizi Mhlongo, delights us with some recipes from his new cookbook, Dinner at Somizi's.  
This Christmas does not have to be overshadowed by a pandemic, our dinner tables might be smaller as we practice social distancing. Not sure what to cook up this Christmas? Draw your loved ones closer with these amazing dishes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the Limpopo Dept of Transport intervene at the Beitbrige Border post?

24 December 2020 5:47 AM

Guest: Matome Taueatsoala | Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and              Community Safety

The situation Beitbridge border post into Zimbabwe is a disater with traffic backed up all the way to Musina, about 14 kilometres. Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi says truck drivers are to blame for the current congestion at the border post as most of them do not have the documentation required to cross the border. 
Spokesperson at the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, Matome Taueatsoala, speaks on whether or not their department will intervene to help manage the situation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Before you indulge, here are some dangers of overeating

24 December 2020 5:12 AM

Guest: Hayley  Daries | Registered Dietitian

Tis the season for overindulgence. Let’s be honest, for most of us sometimes our eyes are bigger than our stomachs and you end up eating more than your body can handle at one time. While overeating on the occasional meal is fine, as little as 24 hours of overeating does seem to have a less than desirable effect. 
 
Registered Dietitian, Hayley Daries, speaks about some of health concerns when overeating. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

These are permitted activities along Table Mountain National Park under Level 3

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump lashes out at Republican leaders over looming veto override

29 December 2020 6:48 PM

Mkhize: Alcohol ban likely to help free up hospital space for COVID-19 cases

29 December 2020 5:38 PM

Zuma has defied the instructions of the DCJ, ConCourt told

29 December 2020 4:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA