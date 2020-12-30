Does the moratorium on evictions stand under lockdown level 3?

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:20
ConCourt to hear application to force Zuma to testify before Zondo Commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Guests
Karyn Maughan
125
Today at 07:38
Tailored messaging is key in curbing the spread of Covid-19 and misinformation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oliver Meth
Guests
Oliver Meth
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderly
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Guests
John Adderley
125
Today at 08:07
WC Covid update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 08:21
Ethics surrounding Covid-19 vaccines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton van Niekerk - Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics at Stellenbosch University
Guests
Anton van Niekerk - Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics at Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 08:40
Blomdraers: two part documentary on the Adderly flower sellers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rian van Heerden
Guests
Rian van Heerden
125
Today at 09:33
Debt in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:33
Frank Solomon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Solomon
Guests
Frank Solomon
125
Today at 10:45
5 top trends around health and wellbeing for a New, happy, and healthy Year. Know it. Own it. Live it
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Arno Carstens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Arno Carstens - Rock Star, Local Musician at ...
Guests
Arno Carstens - Rock Star, Local Musician at ...
125
Today at 12:15
Fikile
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:40
Book review: Predator politics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rehana Rossouw
Guests
Rehana Rossouw
125
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Daniel Mpilo Richards
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Daniel Mpilo Richards
Guests
Daniel Mpilo Richards
125
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 14:34
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 15:40
Brexit comes into force soon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Guests
Gavin Grey
125
Today at 17:45
Best books of 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Batya Bricker
Guests
Batya Bricker
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up