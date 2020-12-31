Festive Blues: Coming to terms with the NEW normal this NEW year

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
CapeTalk FYI
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Free State police arrest man for transporting booze in funeral parlour bakkie Police in the Free State arrested a man for transporting liquor in the early hours of New Year's Day during the adjusted Level 3 r... 2 January 2021 3:47 PM
Police Ministry says Cele video was not taken during Level 3 NYE as suggested The Police Ministry has responded to an old video of Minister Bheki Cele which was falsely shared on social media over New Year's... 2 January 2021 3:15 PM
'It's an emotive issue' - Pictures of Plett beach arrests cause a stir online Pictures showing the arrest of early morning bathers in Plettenberg Bay this week have sparked a heated debate online. 2 January 2021 12:04 PM
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits' Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex 29 December 2020 2:33 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT). 31 December 2020 8:57 AM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Festive Blues: Coming to terms with the NEW normal this NEW year

Festive Blues: Coming to terms with the NEW normal this NEW year

31 December 2020 6:13 AM

Guest : Dr Khosi Jiyane | Clinical Psychologist

This holiday season devoid of family and friends, social gatherings and

festivities is the furthest thing from the usual reset button needed to ring in the new

year. You'd be forgiven for having some festive blues.

At the same time, any given December holiday on an average year can be one of

the loneliest times for many South Africans.

Whichever applies to you, we need all the help we can get to come to terms with a new

normal. Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane speaks to Africa Melane about moving forward,

feeling refreshed enough to tackle a new year.


Cosatu on 'the lack of support' for affected sectors during adjusted level 3 lockdown

31 December 2020 6:17 AM

Guest : Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

COSATU supports government’s strategy to stem the spread of covid-19,

however its concerned that no economic relief measures have been announced for the

industries that adjusted lockdown level 3 regulations will affect.

Cosatu's Matthew Park speak to Africa Melane about their concerns that a lack of relief for

these industries will collapse businesses and result in more job losses.

 

 

Does the moratorium on evictions stand under lockdown level 3?

30 December 2020 6:30 AM

Guest : Nic Barnaschone | Director at Barnaschone
Attorneys

 

Under the adjusted lockdown level 3 the moratorium on evictions will be re-
instituted. Evictions of tenants by landlords during the adjust lockdown level, which  will end on the
15th January, is prohibited. However landlords may approach the Rental Housing Tribunal with their
grievances. 
Nic Barnaschone, director of Barnaschone Attorneys, speaks to Africa Melane on the grounds for
evictions and legal recourse tenants may follow in this unfortunate situation.

Impact of adjusted level 3 lockdown on business and UIF/TERS roll out for affected sectors

30 December 2020 6:23 AM

Guest : Solly Fourie | Head of Department at Western
Cape Department: Economic Development and
Tourism

The Western Provincial government wants to assure the business community it
is continuing the fight for the UIF/TERS benefit to be rolled out to all affected sectors. 
Solly Fourie, Head of the department of Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape
speaks to Africa Melane on this and how the provincial government plans to mitigate the negative
impact adjusted level 3 lockdown may have on business.

Finance: Effective financial goal setting

30 December 2020 6:11 AM

Guest : Wouter Fourie | Director at Ascor Independent Wealth Manage

 

This year may not have been the year you planned for -- giving many of

us cause to not make any new years resolutions this time round. However when it comes

to your finances, effective financial goal setting is based on really simple concepts that

underpins time-based investing and time is still of the essence.

 

Not a full ban, SAAPA suggests other measures to curb excessive alcohol use

29 December 2020 6:38 AM

Guest :Maurice Smithers | Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA has noted the call by the

National Liquor Trader's Council for government not to impose a new ban on alcohol.

While agreeing that a full ban is not the best response to the crisis - instead it is calling for

new measures to reduce the excessive use of alcohol.

SAAPA director Maurice Smithers speaks to Africa Melane on the recommendations it is

making.

Travel and Tourism: Ribola Art Route, Limpopo

29 December 2020 6:23 AM

Guest  Pilato Bulala 

Artist at Ribola Art Route in Limpopo .

The Ribola Art Route, near Elim, Limpopo, personifies this African spirit – a

melting pot of Tsonga, Venda and Shangaan cultures. There you can visit any one of

it's artists, like Pilato Bulala a young inventor-artist who finds a unique and quirky use for

the things we throw away. Visit Limpopo, make a road-trip out of it and learn how to make

art from scrap or how to coax a story from the wood.

Early Breakfast Festive Drinks - You cant go wrong with cocktails

28 December 2020 6:32 AM

Guest :Caitlin Hill,

Remy Cointreau Education Manager for  Middle East and Africa and Kocktail kween

Property: Accessible big city living with micro-apartments

28 December 2020 6:20 AM

Guest ;James Finnie | Owner at James Finnie
Consulting Architect

Micro-apartments are typically situated in central nodes where public transport,
employment and education is easily accessible. Their popularity has been driven by the affordability
factor, lower running costs, and eco-friendly elements, allowing  millennials and first-time buyers to
enter the property market.

 

 

Early Breakfast Christmas Lunch Special

24 December 2020 6:31 AM

Guest: Somizi Mhlongo

 

It was the day before Christmas and the last installment of  the Early Breakfast Christmas Special. None other than celebrity chef, Somizi Mhlongo, delights us with some recipes from his new cookbook, Dinner at Somizi's.  
This Christmas does not have to be overshadowed by a pandemic, our dinner tables might be smaller as we practice social distancing. Not sure what to cook up this Christmas? Draw your loved ones closer with these amazing dishes.

