Cosatu on 'the lack of support' for affected sectors during adjusted level 3 lockdown

Guest : Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
COSATU supports government’s strategy to stem the spread of covid-19,
however its concerned that no economic relief measures have been announced for the
industries that adjusted lockdown level 3 regulations will affect.
Cosatu's Matthew Park speak to Africa Melane about their concerns that a lack of relief for
these industries will collapse businesses and result in more job losses.
Guest : Dr Khosi Jiyane | Clinical Psychologist
This holiday season devoid of family and friends, social gatherings and
festivities is the furthest thing from the usual reset button needed to ring in the new
year. You'd be forgiven for having some festive blues.
At the same time, any given December holiday on an average year can be one of
the loneliest times for many South Africans.
Whichever applies to you, we need all the help we can get to come to terms with a new
normal. Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane speaks to Africa Melane about moving forward,
feeling refreshed enough to tackle a new year.
Guest : Nic Barnaschone | Director at Barnaschone
Attorneys
Under the adjusted lockdown level 3 the moratorium on evictions will be re-
instituted. Evictions of tenants by landlords during the adjust lockdown level, which will end on the
15th January, is prohibited. However landlords may approach the Rental Housing Tribunal with their
grievances.
Nic Barnaschone, director of Barnaschone Attorneys, speaks to Africa Melane on the grounds for
evictions and legal recourse tenants may follow in this unfortunate situation.
Guest : Solly Fourie | Head of Department at Western
Cape Department: Economic Development and
Tourism
The Western Provincial government wants to assure the business community it
is continuing the fight for the UIF/TERS benefit to be rolled out to all affected sectors.
Solly Fourie, Head of the department of Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape
speaks to Africa Melane on this and how the provincial government plans to mitigate the negative
impact adjusted level 3 lockdown may have on business.
Guest : Wouter Fourie | Director at Ascor Independent Wealth Manage
This year may not have been the year you planned for -- giving many of
us cause to not make any new years resolutions this time round. However when it comes
to your finances, effective financial goal setting is based on really simple concepts that
underpins time-based investing and time is still of the essence.
Guest :Maurice Smithers | Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA has noted the call by the
National Liquor Trader's Council for government not to impose a new ban on alcohol.
While agreeing that a full ban is not the best response to the crisis - instead it is calling for
new measures to reduce the excessive use of alcohol.
SAAPA director Maurice Smithers speaks to Africa Melane on the recommendations it is
making.
Guest Pilato Bulala
Artist at Ribola Art Route in Limpopo .
The Ribola Art Route, near Elim, Limpopo, personifies this African spirit – a
melting pot of Tsonga, Venda and Shangaan cultures. There you can visit any one of
it's artists, like Pilato Bulala a young inventor-artist who finds a unique and quirky use for
the things we throw away. Visit Limpopo, make a road-trip out of it and learn how to make
art from scrap or how to coax a story from the wood.
Guest :Caitlin Hill,
Remy Cointreau Education Manager for Middle East and Africa and Kocktail kween
Guest ;James Finnie | Owner at James Finnie
Consulting Architect
Micro-apartments are typically situated in central nodes where public transport,
employment and education is easily accessible. Their popularity has been driven by the affordability
factor, lower running costs, and eco-friendly elements, allowing millennials and first-time buyers to
enter the property market.
Guest: Somizi Mhlongo
It was the day before Christmas and the last installment of the Early Breakfast Christmas Special. None other than celebrity chef, Somizi Mhlongo, delights us with some recipes from his new cookbook, Dinner at Somizi's.
This Christmas does not have to be overshadowed by a pandemic, our dinner tables might be smaller as we practice social distancing. Not sure what to cook up this Christmas? Draw your loved ones closer with these amazing dishes.