Property: Will there be a growing trend of short-term rental agreements?

Guest : Dr Khosi Jiyane | Clinical Psychologist



This holiday season devoid of family and friends, social gatherings and



festivities is the furthest thing from the usual reset button needed to ring in the new



year. You'd be forgiven for having some festive blues.



At the same time, any given December holiday on an average year can be one of



the loneliest times for many South Africans.



Whichever applies to you, we need all the help we can get to come to terms with a new



normal. Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane speaks to Africa Melane about moving forward,



feeling refreshed enough to tackle a new year.

