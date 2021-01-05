Government to replace Sassa grant cards after security breach

Guest: Hannes van der Merwe | Acting CEO at Postbank |
Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education DepartmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Guest: Yuri Bhaga | Certified DietitianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Rex Mphisa | Journalist at NewsDay ZimbabweLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johan Rossouw | Chairperson at Funeral Industry Reformed AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Stuart Hess | Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers
The Proteas enjoyed a strong first day of the second Test of their World Test
Championship series against Sri Lanka. Sri Lank chose to bat after winning the toss at the
Wanderers on Sunday. For more of the highlights of Sunday's match and insight for the
rest of the test, Stuart Hess, sports reporter for Independent Newspapers joins
Early Breakfast.
05:55 If there
Guest : Zwelinzima Vavi | General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
As many workers return to work this week their safety has become a
worrying factor for some labour federations. South African Federation of Trade Union
(SAFTU) fear that more workers will be more exposed to covid-19 as the country is in the
midst of the second wave of the pandemic.
Zwelinzima Vavi is the General- Secretary for South African Federation of Trade Union
(SAFTU)
Guest : Rowan Alexander | Director at Alexander Swart Property
According to Tenant Profile Network, 60.74% of tenants paid their rent on
time this quarter, while 9% of all tenants are not paying rent at all. Lower deposits and
short-term rental agreements maybe on the rise as landlords feeling the pressure to retain
good tenants or adjust to the difficult current market.
Rowan Alexander is the director at Alexander Swart Property
Guest : Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
COSATU supports government’s strategy to stem the spread of covid-19,
however its concerned that no economic relief measures have been announced for the
industries that adjusted lockdown level 3 regulations will affect.
Cosatu's Matthew Park speak to Africa Melane about their concerns that a lack of relief for
these industries will collapse businesses and result in more job losses.