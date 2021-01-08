WhatsApp new policy

Guest : Zwelinzima Vavi | General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚



As many workers return to work this week their safety has become a



worrying factor for some labour federations. South African Federation of Trade Union



(SAFTU) fear that more workers will be more exposed to covid-19 as the country is in the



midst of the second wave of the pandemic.



Zwelinzima Vavi is the General- Secretary for South African Federation of Trade Union



(SAFTU)













