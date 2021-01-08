WhatsApp new policy

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
International Music Collaboration Creates Awareness around Mental Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kiz Keys
Today at 18:09
Legal action against the ‘nationalisation’ of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Today at 18:38
Friday File : Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Loyiso Manga, Founder Of Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
No Items to show
Latest Local
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired. 8 January 2021 3:42 PM
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring... 8 January 2021 2:14 PM
View all Local
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members. 8 January 2021 12:29 PM
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
View all Politics
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend. 8 January 2021 12:39 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
View all Business
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all World
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
View all Africa
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
WhatsApp new policy

WhatsApp new policy

8 January 2021 12:01 PM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Over 880 teachers in Gauteng pulled out of marking matric exams

7 January 2021 9:54 AM

Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-linked police deaths concern union

7 January 2021 9:50 AM

Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthy eating resolutions

7 January 2021 9:41 AM

Guest: Yuri  Bhaga  | Certified Dietitian

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border post

6 January 2021 8:35 AM

Rex Mphisa | Journalist at NewsDay Zimbabwe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government to replace Sassa grant cards after security breach

5 January 2021 9:48 AM

Guest: Hannes  van der Merwe | Acting CEO  at Postbank |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape running out of coffins as Covid-19 death toll soars

5 January 2021 9:44 AM

Guest: Johan  Rossouw | Chairperson at Funeral Industry Reformed Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Opening day of second test

4 January 2021 10:26 PM

Guest : Stuart Hess | Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers

 

The Proteas enjoyed a strong first day of the second Test of their World Test

Championship series against Sri Lanka. Sri Lank chose to bat after winning the toss at the

Wanderers on Sunday. For more of the highlights of Sunday's match and insight for the

rest of the test, Stuart Hess, sports reporter for Independent Newspapers joins

Early Breakfast.

 

 

05:55 If there

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAFTU concerned as workers return to work

4 January 2021 10:17 PM

Guest : Zwelinzima Vavi | General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚ 

As many workers return to work this week their safety has become a

worrying factor for some labour federations. South African Federation of Trade Union

(SAFTU) fear that more workers will be more exposed to covid-19 as the country is in the

midst of the second wave of the pandemic.

Zwelinzima Vavi is the General- Secretary for South African Federation of Trade Union

(SAFTU)

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Will there be a growing trend of short-term rental agreements?

4 January 2021 10:10 PM

Guest : Rowan Alexander | Director at Alexander Swart Property

According to Tenant Profile Network, 60.74% of tenants paid their rent on

time this quarter, while 9% of all tenants are not paying rent at all. Lower deposits and

short-term rental agreements maybe on the rise as landlords feeling the pressure to retain

good tenants or adjust to the difficult current market.

Rowan Alexander is the director at Alexander Swart Property

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Motorists warned: 'Mbalula hasn't gazetted tweets on vehicle licence extension'

Local

SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach

Local Politics

Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates

Local

EWN Highlights

CoCT security directorate lost 5 staff members to COVID-19 in a week

8 January 2021 5:37 PM

2020 ties 2016 as hottest year on record

8 January 2021 5:33 PM

DBE ‘extremely impressed’ with progress at matric exam marking centres

8 January 2021 5:32 PM

