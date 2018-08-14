President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint acting head to NPA hot seat

Kieno Kammies speaks to EWN reporter Barry Bateman and Khusela Diko Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency
President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint an acting head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday after the Constitutional Court ruled that Shaun Abrahams’s appointment by former president Jacob Zuma was "constitutionally invalid", the Presidency has confirmed.
