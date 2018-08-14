Funeral policies how long should you wait for a payout?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jennifer Preiss Deputy Long Term Insurance Ombudsman



Funeral policies are one of those things in life we never really want to deal with because of what it represents - the passing of a loved one. But many people have to make use of funeral policies, as it provides quick access to the money necessary to pay for all the expenses related to an unexpected death in the family.