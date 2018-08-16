Helping farm kids make it through school

Kieno Kammies speaks to Charmaine Gola Fundraising manager for Pebbles Project



The Pebbles Project, and they focus on the wellbeing and education of vulnerable children mostly from farming communities in the Western Cape. They run programs focusing on five key areas: Education, Health, Nutrition, Community and Protection.

They have been around since 2004 and have helped keep more than 1500 kids in school supplying them not only with care, but also with valuable school resources like back packs and stationery their parents might not otherwise be able to afford.