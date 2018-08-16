Anti bullying campaign urges kids to speak up

Kieno Kammies speaks to Debbie Schafer MEC for Education at Western Cape government



You have heard the very disturbing reports of learners being abducted and dropped off in different locations. The incident happened in Zonnebloem and thankfully the learners involved are all back with their families. What we know is that an 11-year-old primary school girl and an 18-year-old high school pupil were abducted on their way to and from schools in the area.