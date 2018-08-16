Is Cape Town parking space tariffs fake news

Kieno Kammies speaks to Brett Herron DA Mayoral committee member for Urban Development and Transpor



So it is understandable that blood pressures would have been raised at reports in Independent media that DA Mayoral committee member for Urban Development and Transport Brett Herron is pushing ahead with a plan to increase kerbside parking fees in the CBD from R130 to a whopping R400 per day.