First in South Africa: UWC’s Postgraduate Diploma in e-Skills

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mmaki Jantjies senior lecturer in the Department of Information Systems at the University of the Western Cape



The University of the Western Cape (UWC) is the first university in South Africa to offer an accredited Postgraduate Diploma in e-Skills. The one-year programme runs in partnership with a leading immersive technology company - EON Reality. The programme is a collaboration with UWC’s Department of Computer Science in Information Systems.