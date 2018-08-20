Drought still a major issue for some areas in Western Cape

Pippa Hudson speaks to Deon Smit Founder of South African Water Warriors
We have been enjoying better rainfall recently and our dams are close on 60% full, but spare a thought for those areas where the dams are still empty and residents are relying mostly on groundwater. Deon Smit, founder of the N.P.O South African Water Warriors, has been the main driver behind getting drinking water to places like Ladismith and the
Karoo, where they have essentially run out of tap water.
