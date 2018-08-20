Hidden hunger on campus negatively impacts student performance

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Stephen Devereux SA-UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security
University students are the victims of a “hidden hunger” crisis‚ a conference in Cape Town has been told. Hunger levels among students are higher than in the general population‚ Stephen Devereux of the National Research Foundation told the National Colloquium on Access to Food for Students.
