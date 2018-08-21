Two destitute boys use their last R7 to help a neighbour's dog

Pippa Hudson speaks to Allan Perrins Head of Communications and resource development at Animal Welfare Shelter Cape Town
Two young brothers from Philippi, aged 14 and 8, have set a heartwarming example for all of us to follow. They had lost almost everything in a fire at home, but using the last R7 they had, which was meant to go towards buying a pair of shoes for the younger brother, they took their neighbour's dog Meisie to the Animal Welfare Shelter
after they noticed that she appeared ill and wasn't eating.
