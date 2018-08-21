Khayelitsha residents demand safer schools in Khayelitsha

Pippa Hudson speaks to Ndithini Thyido Khayelitsha Development Forum Chairperson



A group of Khayelitsha residents has gathered in Keizergracht Street in the Cape Town's CBD to highlight a spike in attacks at schools in the area. Residents are demanding the immediate deployment of security following a spate of burglaries and a recent shooting at a Khayelitsha high schoo