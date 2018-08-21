Dein Perry's Tap Dogs returns to South Africa

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dein Perry along with Antony Russo, Richie Miller, Nathanial Hancock, Justin Myles, Chaise Rossiello and Reid Perry.



Dein Perry’s TAP DOGS continues to take the world by storm and it set to

tap, beat and dance its way through 2018 and 2019. Now it’s South Africa’s

turn to experience the award-winning show.