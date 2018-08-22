Stellenbosch's first ever bike sharing system Poynt Bikes

Kieno Kammies speaks to Kyle Moyes Founder of Poynt Bikes first-ever bike sharing system.



This fully electronic, APP-based system is designed to conveniently allow people to get around town using bicycles with the click of a button. And hopefully this will lead to fewer cars on the road, less pollution, and more people getting some excercise