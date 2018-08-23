Breakthrough in multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Anneke Hesseling, Director of the Desmond Tutu TB Centre at the University of Stellenbosch
Worldwide treatment of children with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDRTB) is due to change after an international review confirmed that the drugs used to treat resistant TB is successful in treating children. The review which was published in the journal PLOS Medicine, which will inform the World Health Organisation guidelines on treating MDR-TB, showed that 78% of children had a successful outcome when treated with MDR-TB drugs.
