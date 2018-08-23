Presidency responds to Donald Trump tweet

Kieno Kammies speaks to Khusela Diko, spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa



The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, tweeted a few hours ago: @realDonaldTrump I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson@FoxNews