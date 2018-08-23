Society over-fixated on food expiry dates?

Kieno Kammies speaks to David Watson Chairman at Food Advisory Consumer Service



There was a time when we'd use different "tests" to see if food was still okay to eat... is it discoloured, does it smell okay? Does it look moldy? But these days everything we buy has got a date printed on the label or packaging. And because we stick to these dates so rigidly, we're throwing away a lot of food that's still safe to consume.