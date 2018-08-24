Sowing seeds of fear in SA's land battle

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Elmien Du Plessis Associate Professor of Law at North West University



The land question is going to be on our radars for the next few years. But one thing we can do without when it comes to this conversation, is misinformation and fear mongering. And that is exactly what people like the Australian government and more

recently Donald Trump are adding to this debate. Now you may recall when the question of the genocide of white farmers was raised we invited a guest on the show to provide context and remove the lies and hysteria from a very necessary conversation...