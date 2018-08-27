Meet Pick n Pay’s 2018 Small Supplier of the Year

Kieno Kammies speaks to Portia Mngomezulu founder of Portia M Skin Solutions
The Pick n Pay’s 2018 Small Supplier of the Year award. But there is nothing small about local entrepreneur Portia Mngomezulu's ambition and drive. She is the creative force behind Portia M Skin Solutions which has been acknowledged by the retail giant for her business’ exceptional growth, performance and job creation.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST