Meet Pick n Pay’s 2018 Small Supplier of the Year

Kieno Kammies speaks to Portia Mngomezulu founder of Portia M Skin Solutions



The Pick n Pay’s 2018 Small Supplier of the Year award. But there is nothing small about local entrepreneur Portia Mngomezulu's ambition and drive. She is the creative force behind Portia M Skin Solutions which has been acknowledged by the retail giant for her business’ exceptional growth, performance and job creation.