Might melting Arctic ice change sea routes?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sune Scheller Project Leader at Greenpeace Nordic



Shipping remains one of the cheapest ways to convey goods from country to

country, but is both time-consuming and still uses a lot of fuel. This week, the world's largest container shipping company, Maersk Line, is launching the first ever container ship on an Arctic route along Russia’s north coast.