The Disruption Agenda to connect best technology startups with global business leaders

Kieno Kammies speaks to Stuart van der Veen Head of Disruption and Innovation at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking



Nedbank recently announced the expansion of their partnership with Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play, the world's largest innovation platform. The outcome of this is that business leaders will have access to 10 visionary entrepreneurs from around the world at the Disruption Agenda taking place in Johannesburg next month (September).