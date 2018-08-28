Ons plek projects – for the Girl Street Child

Kieno Kammies speaks to Pam Jackson CEO of Ons Plek



The true character of a society is revealed in how it treats its children." Well, he would have been proud of the good people of Ons Plek. The shelter for girls offers a lifeline to children who find themselves abandoned, abused or out on the streets. At Ons Plek they not only find a place of safety.