Getting rid of Western Cape gangs

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jeremy Vearey Major-General at SAPS



The gangs on the Cape Flats have been around for decades. They have a foothold in every neighbourhood, wether it be selling drugs, running protection and extortion rackets or even selling stolen goods. In recent weeks we have seen a flare up in fatal attacks from Hanover Park to Bonteheuwel and Kensington. Communities feel trapped in their homes and even children don't feel safe making their way to school and back.