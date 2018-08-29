Signature luxury hotel to open in Cape Town

Kieno Kammies speaks to Paul Kelley Hotel developer and visionary



A trendy, chic and eco-friendly Signature Lux hotel by renowned accommodation company, ONOMO will open it’s doors at the V &A Waterfront next month and is the second of its kind in South Africa! The new hotel will cost R120-million and will be located a mere 500 meters from the bustling V&A Waterfront shopping centre and provides an accessible point for visitors to explore the city.