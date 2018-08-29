Theresa May's visit to SA: what it means for us?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Khusela Diko Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency



UK Prime Minister, Theresa May splashed across front pages and television news.

She is here as part of a renewed focus on Africa. May says she wants the UK to overtake the US to become the G7's biggest investor in Africa by 2022. But what does it mean for you and me.