Is taxi association bullying staff transportation services in Cape Town?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Donald Grant Provincial MEC for Transport and public works at Western Cape Government



On Monday morning we received a call from Gabby, whose driver at her business was ferrying staff members to work when he was "apprehended" by members of the Dunoon Taxi Association and taken to their offices where other drivers were also being "held". They were interrogated about where they were headed and how many other

passengers they were collecting, and ordered to pay a "ransom" in order to be let go