SASSA readiness ahead of Sept 30 deadline

Kieno Kammies speaks to Henry De Grass General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency and Mark Barnes CEO - SA Post Office



There are just over four-and-a-half weeks left before the old SASSA cards are no longer valid. Grant recipients have been going to various venues to have their new cards issued to them, as the SA Post Office will be taking over certain functions from CPS (Cash Paymaster Services) from the 1st of October.