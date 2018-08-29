Government website hacked by unknown group

Last night news broke that a notorious hacker shut down government website cybersecurityhub.gov.za. The hacker who identified himself as @VirusSec made contact with the media and issued a warning before shutting down the site. And it is not the first time they have struck. They claim to have made the cyber attack because of our government's greed.