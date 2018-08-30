From finance to field Ranger it’s never too late for a career change!

Kieno Kammies speaks to Gerhard van Niekerk Head Trainer at Bushwise
Many people find themselves stuck in a job they dislike because they’re too
scared to follow their dreams. They either think they’re too old or too under-skilled, and sometimes the security of your current job - no matter how boring or soul destroying - is the safer option.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST