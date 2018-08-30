Hundreds of Bonteheuwel residents in protest against gang violence

Kieno Kammies speaks to Bonteheuwel residents Ladovica Gordon and Isidore Africa



Bonteheuwel residents banded together and took to the streets, to raise the alarm about their plight. They are living in a war zone where gangs operate with impunity and as a law unto themselves. Not even innocent children heading to school or hard working parents trying to get to work are safe from their bullets and knives.