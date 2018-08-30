Yet another learner snatched and attacked in cape town

Kieno Kammies speaks to Debbie Schafer MEC for Education at Western Cape government



Yesterday yet another report emerged of a Grade 9 learner being abducted from a school in the southern suburbs on the 23rd of this month. The young victim says men driving around in a white BMW forced her into the car, kept her captive for a few hours and sexually assaulted her.