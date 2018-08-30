Reducing child fatalities on the road humanising the Numbers

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Lisa Kane wrote Humanising the Numbers - which takes a ground level view of the challenges faced by our small children as they make their way to school. Lisa and the team from Open Streets and Child Safety chatted to children
who walk to school every day about the parts that are the most challenging
and recounts the kids feedback in this op-ed.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST