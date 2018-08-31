Jorvan Outreach helping Mitchells Plain children reach potential

Kieno Kammies speaks to Melanie Vandayar Founder - Jorvan Outreach
Too many youngsters find themselves in situations totally beyond their control and it impacts heavily on their ability to study and reach their academic potential. It was for this reason that teacher Melanie Vandayar and her husband Brian started Jorvan Outreach, having been raised in challenging conditions themselves.
