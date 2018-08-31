Suffer the little children

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Sebastian Van As, Head of Trauma at Red Cross Childrens Hospital.



In recent days we have had children shot and killed in gang cross fire, and at least two others brutally killed and dumped like rubbish. It is heartbreaking. And no amount of protesting in the streets or calling for the death penalty is going to make a difference.

This morning we want to make the point that the reports of the last few days are not isolated incidents.