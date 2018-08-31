10-day feast at the 2018 street food festival in Cape Town

The annual Street Food Festival pays homage to our food culture by dishing up authentic South African street foods pavement-style. On a stick or in a bun, the annual Street Food Festival is back for a 5th time in 2018 to celebrate street food in all it's delicious glory.
Adam Klein (Kleinskys) - Social media: Instagram (@Kleinskys), Twitter
(@Kleinskys), Facebook (@Kleinskys)
Nolukhanyo Dube-Cele (Seven Colours Eatery)- (@seven_eatery),
Facebook ( @SevenColoursEatery)
Isaac (Davy Croquettes) -
Social media: Instagram (@davy_croquttes), Facebook ( @DavyCroquettes)
Uma Govender (Masala Café) -
Social media: Facebook (@masalacafecpt)
Tariro Chamboko (Nature’s Nectar) –
Social media: Facebook (@naturesnectar90)
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST