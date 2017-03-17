Umami Explained (and why pineapple on pizza is liked by some)

Guest: Luke Dale-Roberts Chef & Owner: The Test Kitchen and The Pot Luck Club



Have you ever eaten something delicious only to have a hard time describing the taste? The culinary experience left an impact on your taste buds but there’s no one word or term that can best explain the flavours and textures….



Sweet, salty, sour and bitter. These are the four familiar tastes we’ve come to know best. But Umami - the “Fifth taste” is an indescribable, elusive yet pleasing quality that nobody can quite capture in words.



(In fact, people who like pineapple on their pizza – say it’s that combination of fruity flavour with the smoky richness of meat that makes the topping so appealing. That “umami” taste)



We speak to 1) Dr Aubrey Parsons, Food scientist at SAAFoST and Chef Luke Dale-Roberts, Owner of The Test Kitchen & the The Pot Luck Club & Gallery for more on this "secret" delicious flavour and why some food combinations might sound odd, but just taste SO GOOD...



