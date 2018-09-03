Entrepreneurship is sinking

Kieno Kammie speaks to Donna Rachelson CEO of Seed Academy



One of the biggest challenges our economy and society faces is the massive unemployment rate. One of the weapons we have to combat this is entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs are pioneers: they create new niche products, build new innovative tech and bring about new markets where none existed before. And along the way, they employ people, giving a lifeline to many families. With our economy lagging, it seems we need entrepreneurs now more than ever.