The smart water meter challenge

Kieno Kammies speaks Thinus Booysen Associate Professor at the Electrical & Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University



The smart water meter challenge has been making progress in Western Cape Schools with 326 schools currently online, and only a few left to go! Savings are at a whopping 163 million litres of water, which is the equivalent of R14 million saved at the various municipal rates!