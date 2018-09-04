Why Mcebesi Jonas joins Sygnia board?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Magda Wierzycka CEO at Sygnia Group



Former Deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has been announced as a new board member at Asset management company Sygnia. In June he was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive director at MTN. Sygnia Anounced that this is part of three changes being made to their board, the decision is pending but should be final on the 1st of September which was on Saturday.