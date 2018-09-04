No longer listeriosis outbreak in SA

The Health Minister gave an update on efforts to contain and stamp out a deadly listeriosis outbreak in the country. The health minister announced that there is no longer a listeria outbreak in the country. The minister also said that there have been no new cases of listeria in the last 3 months. At least 180 people died from the food-borne disease earlier this year.