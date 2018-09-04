De Jonker Kwikspar in Stellenbosch says no to plastic

Kieno Kammies speaks to Andrew Birss Co-owner of the De Jonker Kwikspar
We had a caller phone into the show yesterday morning regarding the brilliant work being done by De Jonker Kwikspar in Stellenbosch! This spar has chosen to say NO to plastic checkout bags! Instead customers are welocome to bring their own, or purchase a paperbag or a canvas bag.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST