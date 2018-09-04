De Jonker Kwikspar in Stellenbosch says no to plastic

Kieno Kammies speaks to Andrew Birss Co-owner of the De Jonker Kwikspar



We had a caller phone into the show yesterday morning regarding the brilliant work being done by De Jonker Kwikspar in Stellenbosch! This spar has chosen to say NO to plastic checkout bags! Instead customers are welocome to bring their own, or purchase a paperbag or a canvas bag.