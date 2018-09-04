Kieno Kammies speaks to Waheeda Carvello, Dr Roger Martin, Dominique Perrang
How are the future generation of entrepreneurs being groomed? At what age should we start teaching our children the tricks of the trade which would otherwise take years of trial and error to figure out? The Western Cape Dept of Education yesterday hosted a workshop on entrepreneurship in schools.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST